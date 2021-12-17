Newlyweds Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain paint the town red with mushy boomerang; WATCH

It has been a couple of days since Ankita Lokhande married longtime beau Vicky Jain in a grand wedding ceremony in Mumbai, and we are still not over the dreamy affair. Ankita and Vicky tied the knot on December 14th in the presence of family and friends. The countless pictures and videos from the lovebirds’ three-day-long celebration went viral on social media, and looks like it’s not stopping anytime soon. A few moments back, Ankita took to her Instagram space and shared an adorable boomerang with hubby Vicky and it’s all things cute and mushy.

Taking to the photo-and-video-blogging site, Ankita gave a glimpse into her newly married life with Vicky. In the boomerang, one can see the lovebirds twinning in adorable customized white night suits. While Vicky’s night suit had the word ‘Mr. Jain’ imprinted on his back, Ankita’s one had ‘Mrs. Jain’ on it. She also wore a cute headband with bunny ears on it, while her hair was tied in a low ponytail. As the husband-and-wife duo stood with their backs to the camera, Vicky planted a kiss on the actress’ forehead. Sharing this clip on the gram, Ankita captioned it “Mr Jain. And Mrs. Jain (red heart emoji)”.

Here’s a screengrab from the boomerang:

Click here to watch the video.

Ankita also shared several pictures from her pre-wedding festivities including Mehendi, Sangeet, and engagement. She looked stunning in a golden Manish Malhotra lehenga at her D-Day. Recently, glimpses from Ankita and Vicky’s post-wedding rituals surfaced on social media as well.

