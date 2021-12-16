Newlyweds Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain postpone honeymoon, to host reception at latter’s hometown Raipur

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are on cloud nine as the couple got married on 14th December. The spectacular wedding was held in Mumbai, which was attended by their friends and family members. The couple had also thrown a grand reception where they were seen having a gala time and dancing. Now as per reports, the couple will be hosting another reception at the hometown of Vicky.

As per the report by ETimes TV, the couple will be hosting the reception at Raipur, Chattisgarh. Only a select few friends and family members will go to Raipur for the reception. The couple will go on their honeymoon later.

Ankita and Vicky started the wedding ceremonies with mehendi where the two sported beautiful traditional attire. While Ankita was seen in a lovely lehenga with pretty dabka and patch work done in multiple pastel hues, Vicky looked handsome in a matching kurta. Ankita was a sight to behold in a black gown at her engagement and Vicky, too, looked dapper in a suit. The cocktail night saw the bride shimmering in a lehenga.

It was attended by Kangana Ranaut. Other friends of the couple who attended the events were Amruta Khanvilkar, Shraddha Arya, Mahesh Shetty, Ekta Kapoor, Mahhi Vij, Jay Bhanushali, Arti Singh, Dalljiet Kaur, Sana Makbul. Rapper Badshah made everyone groove on his songs at the cocktail party. Both Ankita and Vicky looked mesmerising in their golden and off-white outfits on their D-day.



Also read- Newlyweds Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain look ravishing at their reception; See FIRST PIC INSIDE