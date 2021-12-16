Newlyweds Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain twin in blue in first public appearance after marriage; PICS

Actress Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain got married recently on 14th December. The couple had some amazing ceremonies before the wedding. It included a grand engagement ceremony followed by other pre-wedding functions. The reception was held at the Grand Hyatt where they had a great time with friends and family. The couple was recently spotted for the first time after their marriage, twinning in blue.

Newlyweds Ankita and Vicky Jain were spotted in the city and they were glowing in their post-wedding look. The couple not only stopped for the paps but were also smiling as they got clicked. For her first outing, Ankita was seen in a gorgeous blue saree with matching bangles and mangalsutra. She had the perfect appeal of a new bride. Vicky was looking dapper in a blue shirt and black trousers. They waved to the paps before they left in their car.

Take a look:

The couple held three days of fun and festivities for their wedding as they got married on December 14. The wedding ceremony was preceded by Mehendi, Sangeet, Engagement, Haldi, and a cocktail party. The ceremonies were attended by numerous of their friends from the industry.

There was also a wedding reception in which Ankita and Vicky were seen walking hand-in-hand together. They were dancing and enjoying themselves at the event. There might be another reception for a select few friends and family members. The couple has put their honeymoon plans on hold for now. For the unversed, Ankita and Vicky were in a relationship for three years before they tied the knot.



