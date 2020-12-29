Newlyweds Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar to ring in New Year in Lucknow; New bride shares their plan

According to media reports, Gauahar Khan will be having a working New Year post marriage and will be joined by husband Zaid Darbar in Lucknow.

Gauahar Khan has all the reasons to grin ear to ear these days. After all, she has tied the knot with the love of her life Zaid Darbar on December 25 this year and the new bride is enjoying every bit of the new phase of her life. To note, Gauahar and Zaid tied the knot in a traditional Muslim wedding and their wedding ceremonies were a gala affair. While their wedding was attended by the couple’s respective family members and close friends, the reception was a star studded affair with ace-filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali marking his attendance.

And now all eyes are on Gauahar and Zaid’s first New Year celebration post the wedding. Interestingly, much to everyone’s surprise, Gauahar had resumed work days after her wedding and is currently in Lucknow for the shooting of her upcoming project. So, when quizzed about her New Year plans, the Bigg Boss 7 winner revealed that she will be ringing in the New Year in Lucknow with hubby Zaid. According to a report published in Times of India, Zaid will be joining his new bride on December 31.

“I'm always working on my New Year’s Eve, every year. This year, I am shooting for my film in Lucknow and fortunately, I have been blessed with a very understanding husband. Zaid will be joining me here on December 31st just for the day while I continue shooting. And I don't believe in making any resolutions as such. My only effort in life is to spread love and joy in other people's lives and that's what I will continue doing every year,” she added.

For the uninitiated, Gauahar and Zaid tied the knot after dating each other for a couple of months. The couple made their relationship official in November as they had announced their engagement.

