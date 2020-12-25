Newlyweds Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar ooze royalty as they arrive in style at their wedding reception; See Pics

Newlyweds Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar hosted a grand wedding reception with their family and close friends in attendance. The two were at their regal best for the ceremony and it was difficult to take eyes off them. Check out the pictures below.

All eyes have been on Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar ever since they announced their wedding. The duo has finally got hitched today in an intimate ceremony. After dating each other for a couple of months, the newlyweds took their nuptial vows as per Muslim traditions and later the internet by storm as they shared the first photos from their wedding. Now, the couple has yet again left us stunned as they hosted a grand wedding reception. For the reception, the newlyweds arrived in style and looked regal. The starry and glitzy wedding reception was attended by their family members and close friends.

Gauahar and Zaid happily posed for the shutterbugs and can be seen walking hand in hand. In the photos, the Bigg Boss 7 winner looked ravishingly in a shimmery golden and maroon lehenga with match jewellery. Gauahar looked no less than a princess with her makeup game on point. The wedding glow was pretty much evident on her face as she poses for the shutterbugs with Zaid. In the pictures, the couple can be seen flashing a big smile as they pose together. Zaid, on the other hand, can be seen looking dapper in a black sherwani. Needless to say, the couple complemented each other and their happiness can be seen on their faces. Well, it is difficult to take our eyes off the couple as their sizzling chemistry is evident in the photos. The newlyweds looked much-in-love. Gauahar also posesd for the solo photos, flaunting her gracious beauty.

Take a look at the pictures below:

Veteran music composer Ismail Darbar and his wife Ayesha Darbar and Gauahar’s sister Nigaar Khan were also spotted posing for the pictures. Nigaar opted for a beautiful green outfit and was seen all smiles.

For the unversed, Zaid had proposed to Gauahar in July with a song. It is said the couple fell in love during the lockdown.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

