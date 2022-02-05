Newlyweds Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera hold on to each other, are all smiles for paps in 1st appearance; PICS
Finally, that day is here when Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera have tied the knot and become Mr & Mrs. The pre-wedding festivities had begun a few days ago and today the much-in-love couple have finally gotten hitched. We have already shared a glimpse of the newlyweds from the mandap in our earlier stories and now the gorgeous couple has finally made their first public appearance in front of the media after getting hitched. Karishma and Varun cannot stop smiling and the actress indeed makes for a stunning bride.
Credits: Viral Bhayani
