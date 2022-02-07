Newlyweds Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar enjoy their honeymoon in snow-capped Kashmir; See PICS

The Naagin actress Mouni Roy tied the knot with her love of life Suraj Nambiar on January 27 in Goa. She is on cloud nine as she has started her beautiful martial life. The couple had a traditional Malayali wedding and a Bengali wedding. After a fun-filled wedding and Bollywood-inspired sangeet night, the couple went to snow-capped Kashmir to enjoy a romantic vacation at the heaven of earth. New bride Mouni Roy took to the opportunity to give a glimpse of her honeymoon to her fans on social media.

The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actress shared a few photos on Instagram featuring her husband Suraj Nambiar. In the romantic photos, the couple was all cosy and looked so dreamy. While sharing the post, the 36-year-old actress wrote, “presently SunMooning.” Her industry friends Aashka Goradia and Aamir Ali too reacted to the blissful photos. They left heart emoticons in the comment sections. Mouni’s fans too could not stop gushing at the pictures as they left sweet comments on the post.

See Mouni’s post here:

Earlier, Mouni Roy’s best friend Mandira Bedi had thrown a party for the newly-wed couple. The party was attended by Arjun Bijlani, his wife, and Meet brothers. Mouni had treated her fans with some of its glimpses.

On the work front, Mouni Roy will be next seen in the film Bhrahmastra. The movie also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. Ayan Mukerji directorial will release in three parts and the first part will hit theatres on September 09, 2022.

