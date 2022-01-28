Newlyweds Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar enjoys pool party with friends; PHOTOS

Lovebirds Mouni Roy and beau Suraj Nambiar got married in a beautiful ceremony yesterday. The couple had South Indian wedding in the morning and a traditional Bengali wedding in the evening. They looked absolutely gorgeous in their traditional wedding attires. In the recent pictures shared the friends of the couple, they are seen enjoying a pool party. Newlyweds Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar, they are seen enjoying at the pool party with their friends Manmeet, Harmeet, Vanessa Walia and others.

