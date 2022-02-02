Newlyweds Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar’s pool party video shows they are the coolest couple in town

Mouni Roy is presently enjoying the most beautiful phase of her life as the actress recently got married to her beau Suraj Nambiar. The couple tied the knot on 27th January according to Malayali and Bengali traditions. The wedding celebration took place in Goa and after that there was an epic pool party, which was attended by their friends. Mouni has shared a video of the pool party and fans are in love with the vibe of the couple.

The actress has posted a video of pool party and it is all things fun. The couple is seen having a gala time with their friends as they danced together. She is looking gorgeous in her beachy attire as she sported a floral co-ord set. She had also worn a gorgeous green mermaid dress which stole the limelight. Mouni was seen enjoying to the fullest with Suraj and friends. She captioned the video as, “My bunch of FOOLS”.

See video here: CLICK

After her wedding, Mouni was seen in a beautiful red Banarasi silk saree with a backless blouse. She had paired the look with golden jhumkas and had sported sindoor. She was accompanied by her husband, who was also in traditional outfit. Mouni Roy had shared a video of her Griha Pravesh on social media of her hubby kissing her before the ritual.



Also read- Suraj Nambiar kisses wife Mouni Roy before Griha Pravesh, duo play the ring game; VIDEO