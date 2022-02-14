Newlyweds Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar share mushy posts for each on Valentine’s Day

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar recently got married and have started the beautiful journey of life together. The couple is deeply in love and it is quite visible from their adorable pictures from their honeymoon in Gulmarg, Kashmir. The newly married couple will be celebrating their first Valentine’s Day today. They have shared heartwarming pictures on social media, and we are gushing over their love story.

Mouni Roy had shared a series of mushy pictures with her hubby on social media. The couple can be seen so much in love in the pictures. Mouni captioned, “Err’yday is sooooo freaking fun with you .. Happy love day baby”

See post here-

Hubby Suraj Nambiar also showcased his romantic self as he shared an adorable post with wifey Mouni Roy. He added a cute and quirky caption with the video, “Will you be my Valentine @imouniroy? That was a rhetorical question, you have no choice — we're married.” Mouni replied to the post with, “I love you too”. She also commented, “FINE” with rolling eyes, for being his Valentine.

See post here-

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar tied the knot on 27th January. It was a close-knit wedding in Goa that was attended by their close friends and family members. The couple had a Malayali wedding and a traditional Bengali wedding on the same day. They had also thrown a fun-filled pool party after marriage, which was attended by their friends including Arjun Bijlani, Meet brothers, Aamna Sheikh, Mandira Bedi, Aashka Goradia, and others.

On the work front, Mouni Roy will be next seen in the film Brahmastra. The movie also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles.



