Newlyweds Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh make a stunning couple at their reception ceremony; See pics

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh tied the knot on October 24 in the national capital after dating each other for some time.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are a married couple now. The lovebirds tied the knot in a grand affair in Delhi on October 24. Given Neha’s massive popularity, her wedding was, undoubtedly, the talk of the town for a long time. While her wedding with Rohan was a private affair attended by the couple’s family and close friends, they went on to host a grand reception in Punjab on Monday, October 26. Neha and Rohanpreet’s wedding reception was a gala affair and was attended by several celebs from the Punjabi industry including Mankirt Aulakh, Baani Sandhu, Kaur B etc.

For the reception party, new bride Neha wore a beautiful ivory silver coloured lehenga paired with her silver emerald set. She was dishing out perfect bridal goals with her traditional red chooda and sindoor. On the other hand, groom Rohanpreet wore a royal blue coloured tuxedo paired with a white turban. The newlyweds were seen enjoying every bit of their grand reception and even performed together on their recently released song ‘Nehu Da Vyah’. This isn’t all. Neha was also seen trying her hands at Punjabi songs as she dedicated one to her husband Rohanpreet.

Take a look at Neha Kakkar’s wedding reception pics:

For the uninitiated, Neha and Rohanpreet have been dating each other for quite some time. However, the couple kept their love affair under the wraps until the news of their wedding surfaced. Ever since then, their respective Instagram handle has been flooded with mushy posts for their better half and we can’t get enough of their cute chemistry.

Here’s wishing Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh a happy married life.

Credits :Team Neha Kakkar

