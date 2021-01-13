Newlyweds Neha Kakkar & Rohanpreet Singh are all decked up for their FIRST Lohri as they wish fans; PHOTOS

On the occasion of Lohri, the power couple Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh took to their social media handles to wish their fans. Check out their posts below.

Ever since Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh have tied the knot, the couple is surely leaving no chance to steal our hearts. Be it their mushy pictures that go viral in no time or their cute PDA on social media, the newly married couple has been in the news of late. Notably, as today everyone is celebrating Lohri with great fervour and zeal, Neha and Rohanpreet are also all geared up for their first Lohri and are making the most of it.

The duo took to their respective social media handles to give us a glimpse of their celebration as they drop their stunning pictures. Taking to her Instagram handle, the singer shared a few pictures where she and her husband can be seen grinning ear to ear as they pose for candid pictures. Sharing the clicks, Neha wrote, “Aaj hai #NehuPreet ki First Lohri! Happy Lohri Hubby @rohanpreetsingh Happy Lohri Everyone!” Neha looked gorgeous in green-coloured ensemble which she paired with a pink skirt, and Rohanpreet looked dapper in an all-black pantsuit.

While wishing fans, the first runner up of Rising Star 2 also shared similar pictures on his Instagram handle and wrote, “Aj Sadi Pehli Lohri hai. Sanu Dona nu te Tuhanu Sareyan nu v Bohot Bohot Mubarkaan!!Happy Lohri Wifey @nehakakkar.” The Garmi hitmaker was quick to take note of it and commented, “Happy Lohri Hubby Baby!!!!.”

Take a look at the posts below:

For the unversed, Neha and Rohanpreet, who worked together in music videos titled Nehu Da Vyah and Khyaal Rakhya Kar, got hitched on October 24, 2020, in a traditional ceremony in Chandigarh in presence of their family. Recently, Rohanpreet visited the sets of Indian Idol 12 and left his wife emotional after he delivered a speech wherein he was all praises for Neha.

Also Read:Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Vikas Gupta to leave the show due to ill health? Arshi, Rakhi get emotional & pray for him

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×