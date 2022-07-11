Newlyweds Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh visit Taj Mahal & Mahadev temple post their wedding; PICS

Payal Rohatgi and wrestler Sangram Singh have become husband and wife after exchanging wedding vows on July 9 in Agra. The newly married couple posted several pictures of their Haldi, Mehendi, sangeet, and wedding rituals on their respective social media handles. Today, the duo dropped more pictures on their Instagram handle and shared some glimpses of their first outing as a married couple. Payal and Sangram recently visited the Taj Mahal post their wedding and the duo looked elegant as they got clicked in traditional outfits.

The couple captured their precious romantic moments and shared these dreamy pictures with their fans. Sharing these photos, Sangram capioned, "पाyal ke Sangराम". Meanwhile, Payal also dropped several pictures from their visit to Pancheshwar Mahadev temple which is located nearby the Taj Mahal. Sharing a few more pictures, Payal captioned, "As a married couple our first blessings at Temple Pancheshwar Mahadev in Agra. It’s located at the East gate of TajMahal. Visit that before u go visit Taj".

Speaking of their wedding, Payal and Sangram looked extremely excited as they finally took the plunge after being engaged for the past 12 years. Payal looked stunning in her red lehenga and exquisite pieces of jewelry whereas groom Sangram Singh was every bit handsome in an embroidered ivory sherwani and the turban.

Payal and Sangram's love story began inside the Bigg Boss house, and ever since they've stuck around with each other.

