Newlyweds Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar paint the town red with their mushy PDA

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar, who tied the knot on July 16, are head over heels in love with each other.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have been the newlywed couple of the town. The lovebirds, who had confessed their love on national television, had tied the knot in a grand wedding on July 16. And while Rahul and Disha are elated about starting a new life together, they can’t stop painting the town red with their mushy romance. The newlyweds, who are quite active on social media, have been sharing beautiful glimpses of their wedding ceremonies. And this isn’t all. Disha has also taken the social media by a storm as she shared a glimpse of some midnight PDA.

Taking to her Instagram story, the new bride shared a boomerang video wherein she was going all mushy with her husband Rahul. The newlyweds were seen twinning in red night dresses and had their initials embroidered on them. While Rahul had the initials RKV on his night dress, Disha had the initials DRV which meant Disha Rahul Vaidya. Isn’t it cute? This isn’t all. Rahul was also seen kissing Disha in the video while the latter posed with a pout. She even captioned the post as, “Hello Husband @rahulvaidyarkv”.

Take a look at Disha Parmar’s post:

For the uninitiated, Rahul and Disha’s love story came into the spotlight after the former Indian Idol singer confessed his feelings for his ladylove on national television during his stint on Bigg Boss 14. Later, Disha had also entered the house as a guest and admitted being in love with Rahul. The couple had announced their wedding early this month.

