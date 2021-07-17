Newlyweds Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar share a glimpse of their wedding ritual and it’s all about love

A day after their wedding, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have shared a beautiful pic from the ceremony and it breaking the internet for all the right reasons.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have all the reasons to grin ear to ear today. After all, the lovebirds have finally tied the knot. To recall, the couple had made their relationship official on national television during Rahul’s stint on Bigg Boss 14. Ever since then, they have been head over heels in love with each other. In fact, Rahul and Disha had made the headlines early this month after they had announced their wedding date and couldn’t stop gushing about the same.

And while the couple is elated to start their new life together, Rahul and Disha, who are quite active on social media, made sure to make their fans a part of their celebration. The newlywed couple took to social media to share a beautiful of their union from the wedding ceremony. In the pic, Rahul and Disha were seen performing a wedding ritual. While the former Bigg Boss 14 contestant had opted for a golden coloured sherwani, Disha looked resplendent in her red coloured bridal lehenga with heavy golden embroidery. The newlyweds had shared the same picture on their respective social media handles and captioned it with the wedding date.

To note, while Rahul and Disha had announced their wedding early this month, their wedding ceremonies had begun early this week with their mehendi ceremony followed by haldi and wedding ceremonies. The newlyweds will be hosting a sangeet night tonight and the preparations for the same are going on in full swing with Rahul and Disha preparing for their respective performances.

