Newlyweds Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's dance performance on 'Dekha Hazaron Dafaa' will leave you mesmerised

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar began a new chapter of their love today. Watch below their first dance as a married couple.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar have been in the limelight ever since they announced their wedding. One of the television's most loved couples tied the knot today in the presence of their family members and close friends. Their marriage was trending with the hashtag DisHulWedding. The newlyweds hosted a grand wedding reception for their loved ones in Mumbai. At their evening function, Rahul and Disha performed together on the song ‘Dekha Hazaron Dafaa’ and left their fans in awe. It was their first dance as a married couple.

The newlywed bride Disha donned a shimmery stylish saree for the reception which took place in the late evening. Disha looked absolutely stunning at the function. Meanwhile, Rahul Vaidya too looked dashing in a white coat and black pants. Friends and TV celebs including , Anushka Sen, Jasmin Bhasin, and Aly Goni attended the bash. Arjun Bijlani gave us a sneak peek of their reception on his Instagram story. Pictures and videos from the couple's reception are doing the rounds on social media. A cake-cutting ceremony was also held at the function. The couple cut a delicious five-floor cake with 'R&D' initials inscribed on it.

The star couple had announced their wedding date on social media a few days back. They posted a joint statement. Fans had been eagerly waiting for this day. “With the blessings of our families, we are delighted to share this special moment with you all. We are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on 16th of July,” Vaidya and Parmar said. The singer had proposed to the actress on the reality show Bigg Boss 14 last year. They were supposed to get married in February but their plans were postponed due to the second wave of the pandemic.

