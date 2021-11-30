Newlyweds Sanjay Gagnani & Poonam Bhatia's marriage got delayed by more than 1.5 years, Here's why

On Sunday, actors Sanjay Gagnani and Poonam Preet Bhatia got hitched in a traditional Punjabi-style wedding in Delhi. While the primary ceremony took place in a Gurudwara, the couple hosted a party for their relatives and friends, which was a resounding hit. The afternoon wedding was as lively as it could get, with celebrities like Anjum Fakih, Nupur Sanon, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and others present.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the duo talked about their big fat wedding. Sanjay Gagnani shared humorously how he felt that the couple upgraded from graduation to post graduation. He also talked about how they lived together for more than nine years, and had gotten engaged more than three years ago, in February 2018.

“Schooling se graduation hui in the form of engagement, aur post graduation ho gayi shaadi se. Bauhaut achha lag raha hai,” Sanjay expressed.

However, they revealed that their original plan was drastically different. The actor told how due to Covid, they had to wait for so long and sans Covid, they would have gotten married one and a half years earlier. “It feels really nice, we both feel blessed that after waiting for such a long time, we have finally seen the light of this day,” he added happily.

To this, Poonam told how it was exactly how she had dreamt of her wedding to be like. She shared that is was like a dream come true for her. “I always wanted the big fat Indian wedding. It was definitely worth the wait,” she affirmed. She also expressed her happiness about the fact that the pandemic situation was better now.

Sanjay chimed in and asserted that they followed all the required protocols so that everyone’s safety was ensured. “We wanted to make sure all the guests who are coming for our wedding, we don’t put them at risk, the kids or elders,” he said. He also added that since India’s is almost a fully vaccinated country with the largest vaccination drive, they achieved their wish to get safely married.

