Newlyweds Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa Kapoor’s romantic glimpses from honeymoon in Kashmir are unmissable

Shaheer Sheikh, one of the most loved and talented actors in the television industry, is all set to make his debut in the digital world with a web series titled Paurashpur. The actor had shocked his fans by announcing his marriage to his girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor and is now enjoying quality time with his wife in Kashmir. Both have been sharing their honeymoon pictures and the couple is having the best times of their life.

Ruchikaa Kapoor shared the pictures on her Instagram handle and captioned it as ‘Who cares where we’re going... when we’re going there together.” In the picture, Shaheer is seen driving the car and Ruchikaa is seen sitting beside him. The couple had opted for court marriage because of the pandemic. They have planned to get married traditionally next year. Shaheer and Ruchikaa met on the sets of the movie Judgementall Hai Kya.

Shaheer Sheikh was last seen as Abir in the TV show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke which was a spin-off to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Take a look at Ruchikaa Kapoor’s Instagram post:

Shaheer Sheikh will be next seen in the web series Paurashpur is touted to be one of the biggest web shows. The web series will star Annu Kapoor, Milind Soman, Shilpa Shinde, Flora Saini, Anant Joshi and Sahil Salathia. In the show, Shaheer will be essaying the role of a prince. The trailer of the web series is released and it will release on December 29 on Zee5.

