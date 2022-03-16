Nia Sharma adds a dash of glam in her black formal outfit; PICS

Nia Sharma is known for raising the temperature with fashionable outfits and styling. The Naagin 4 actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media and her fans love to see her experiment with different styles from traditional to formal wear. The actress is active on social media often post intriguing pictures of herself on social media. Her recent photo shoot in black formal is creating a frenzy on the internet.

The actress has shared pictures in a black blazer and high waist pants, as she flaunts her toned abs. Her hair is straight and falls freely on her neck. Nia wore silver chains. She also applied mehendi design in her hand. Nia Sharma captioned, “Nutella or Peanut butter? Styling: lemme know if you need… Makeup: in 20 mins tops Hair: never bothered to comb also.”

The actress had earlier revealed in an interview with Pinkvilla, about the time she was very simple and did not wear fashionable clothes. Nia said, “I never had those. I was a plain Jane, I would go to the college in same t-shirt three times a week. Would it matter? No. Did I want to have a lot of clothes? Yes. Did I want to dress up and walk like a diva on the streets with a bag in my hand? Yes. I dreamt and thought of this girl in my head and today I have become that. So everything how I dress up today, how I talk today, how I walk today, it was the girl that I had dreamt of at 15 and 16 and 17.”

