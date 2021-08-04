Nia Sharma and Reyhna Pandit’s latest dance video goes viral as they flaunt their moves; Watch here

Nia Sharma is considered one of the most popular actresses on television screens. She has a huge fan following on social media. The actress is very active on social media and often shares her pictures. Her fans love the entertaining videos and reels that she often shares on the internet. She recently shared a dance video with her close friend Reyhna Pandit and the video has gone viral from the time it was posted.

In the recent video shared by Khatron Ke Khiladi fame Nia Sharma, we can see her dazzling dance moves on Kayla Nicole's song Bundles feat Taylor Girlz. She is seen dancing along with her friend. Nia Sharma has worn a black crop halter top and blue jeans. She has red lipstick on and her hair looks straight. Reyhna is seen in an off-white tank top that she teamed with a beige skirt and an accentuating waist belt. Nia is seen having a fun dance session as she wrote in the caption, “Go bad Bi*** go….@iam_reyhna."

See video here-

Nia Sharma had recently shared a magnificent picture of herself recently on social media in which she has worn a white deep-neck long dress. She looks stunning in her natural look as she was seen seated on a blue sofa. Her expressions are flawless as she stares right at the camera. She captioned. “Sunsets> Netflix> uno”