Nia Sharma and Rubina Dilaik get papped as they step out in the city; PHOTOS

Rubina Dilaik among the most popular actresses. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media and often shares pictures on social media. She is highly appreciated for her unique and experimental fashion sense. The actress recently offered a glimpse of her stylish looks as she stepped out in the city. She had sported a one-shoulder brown dress with a gorgeous choker necklace.

Nia Sharma was also papped in the city recently. The actress is quite popular for her fitness enthusiasm. She was snapped in a black gym top and black shorts. She had sported black shoes and a black cap, along with sunglasses.

See pictures here-

On professional front, Nia Sharma was last seen in Jamai Raja 2.0. The series premiered on the OTT platform in 2021. Prior to that, she was seen essaying the role of a Naagin in the supernatural fantasy thriller television show, Naagin 4. She has also worked in music videos in the past year.

Rubina Dilaik was last seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 14, along with her husband Abhinav Shukla. She was the winner of the season. She had also given a special performance for the finale episode of Bigg Bohttps://www.pinkvilla.com/tv/news-gossip/rubina-dilaik-slays-boss-knotted-crop-top-pants-and-white-hoodie-jacket-see-pic-1011936ss 15, hosted by Salman Khan. She has worked in a few music videos and will be soon featuring in a Bollywood movie.



Also read- Rubina Dilaik is date night ready in her green sequin short dress and statement earrings; VIDEO