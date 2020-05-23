Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria's Naagin 4 to shut shop post lockdown to make way for Naagin 5?

Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria's Naagin 4 might be going off-air soon to make way for Naagin 5. Here's what we know just yet.

Ekta Kapoor's Naagin franchise is definitely one that owns the TRPs at so many levels. The show started off with , and Adaa Khan, and eventually, there have been new additions and subtractions to the shows as the seasons prospered. However, one thing that has remained constant is the kind of fan following that the supernatural show enjoys and so, it is not surprising that the show is currently in its 4th seasons. However, it looks like

Naagin 4 features Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria in the lead roles, however, it looks like things aren't very good for the show right now. It also saw the addition of post Jasmin Bhasin bid adieu to the show but it looks like the show will be taken off-air once the lockdown is over and the makers are already working on a new season, Naagin 5. Reports also have it that the new season will be featuring a new cast altogether.

Well, as it turns out, this isn't the first show that has or will be going off-air given the lockdown and other shows like Patiala Babes, Beyhadh 2, Nazar, and others have also been taken off-air. As it turns out, reports have it that shoots might resume soon since Mumbai Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray recently met with producers to discuss the possibilities of the same. Until then, we have to wait to hear official news on what happens with Naagin.

ALSO READ: Naagin 4 star Jasmin Bhasin gets talking about being a misfit for Bigg Boss 13, lockdown and future projects

Credits :Tellychakkar

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×