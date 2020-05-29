Nia Sharma, Anita Hassanandani, Pearl V Puri & others send birthday wishes to Naagin 3 actress Surbhi Jyoti

Surbhi Jyoti of Naagin 3 fame turns a year older today and many of her co-stars and friends have wished her on the special occasion by sharing posts on social media. Check them out.

When talking about the most popular faces of Indian television in current times, one of the first names that come to our mind is Surbhi Jyoti. The stunning diva has appeared in many popular daily soaps including Qubool Hai, Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, Naagin 3 and others. She has proved her mettle in acting in almost every show and there is no denying this fact. Apart from that, Surbhi also has a massive fan following on social media.

This beautiful actress turns a year older today and on the special occasion many of her co-stars have wished her. who appeared alongside Surbhi in Naagin 3 has penned down a sweet note for her and has also shared a throwback picture. Anita writes, ‘The closer I get to someone the more difficult it gets for me to come up with a caption. You are a friend I wish I had made when I was in school... so we could’ve spent all these years together. I’m glad I have you in my life now ...thank you for being YOU. we may not talk everyday, meet very often but I need you to know that I count on you ... and would want you to count on me for life. Happiest birthday @surbhijyoti... Love you! Wish you all the happiness in the world.”

Surbhi also had a video chat with her Naagin 3 co-stars Anita, Heli Daruwala and Pearl V Puri in which all of them wished her together on her birthday. Each of them has shared a glimpse of this conversation on their respective handles thereby sending their wishes to the actress. Nia Sharma who was last seen in Naagin 4 has also wished Surbhi on her birthday by sharing a throwback picture with her.

Surbhi Jyoti initially rose to fame post her stint in the show Qubool Hai in which she was paired up opposite Karan Singh Grover (later Karanvir Bohra). People loved her stellar performance in his show and thus began her unending and successful journey in the world of Indian television. As mentioned above, she has been a part of many shows but the kind of fame she has received post her stint in Naagin 3 is worth praise.

