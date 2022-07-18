Nia Sharma to Ankita Lokhande; Complete list of celebs who purchased lavish properties in Mumbai

Actors frequently splurge on pricey stuff with their hard-earned cash and enjoy life's finer things. And one such extravagant purchase these actors have made is purchasing a plot of land in Mumbai. Owning a property in Mumbai is surely a big deal and purchasing a luxurious flat in the city of dreams is still a dream for many. The actors never miss out on their social media family and often share pictures or videos, keeping them updated on their whereabouts.

Here is a complete list of celebs who purchased lavish new properties in Mumbai and shared their joy with their fans

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma is one of the most prominent names in the TV world and has garnered a massive fan following owing to her acting skills and style statements. The actress had purchased a new house in January 2021 in Mumbai and conducted a griha pravesh ceremony at her new home. She had shared some pictures from the puja on her social media handle. Nia often shared glimpses of her lavish house on her Instagram handle. Nia’s house has an all-white aesthetic of the house. It featured floor-to-ceiling windows, a large mirror that appeared to double up as a wall, and modern chandeliers. The apartment overlooks Mumbai’s sparkling skyline.

Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are one of the most adored couples in the television industry. The couple who was dating for quite some time, now tied the knot last year in December, and since then, they have been in a happy space. The duo recently bought a lavish property in Mumbai. Ankita gave a sneak peek of her Graha Pravesh puja and First Rasoi in her new house. Later, she also shared a video and offered a digital tour of her lavish house. In this video, we get to see the expansive living room, and also she gave a glimpse of her kitchen and temple.

Arjun Bijlani

Arjun Bijlani and his wife Neha Swami are among the most popular duo in the Telly world. The couple recently bought a new house a few days ago and shared it with their fans. They also gave a glimpse of their new property on the auspicious day of Akshay Tritiya. Arjun Bijlani had shared a video on social media of him and his wife Neha offering prayers in their new home.

Karan Kundrra

Karan Kundrra is one of the most popular actors in the Telly sector, and after his stint at Bigg Boss 15, the actor's fame has increased. Karan recently registered for a lavish flat at a swanky building in Bandra, Mumbai. Reportedly, Karan's dream house has a sea-facing view, and it also has a private lift and a swimming pool. The value of the flat falls somewhere above Rs. 20 crores.

Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal

Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood were one of the most talked about couples in the television industry. The duo had bought a house together, and they did not fail to inform their Instagram family about it. Unfortunately, the duo later announced separation from each other.

