Nia Sharma on being asked about her mask in cycling video: I don’t have to always click picture in a mask

Nia Sharma, who has been enjoying cycling these days, has reacted to comments asking her about her mask while cycling during COVID 19 pandemic and stated that she has been taking the necessary precautions.

Nia Sharma is one of the most talked about actresses in the telly word who never fails to grab the eyeballs both off and on screen. While the diva is always a delight to watch on the small screen, she also makes sure to make the headlines with her stunning Instagram posts. However, the Jamai Raja actress recently hogged the spotlight after she shared some videos and pics of herself enjoying cycling. While fans were in awe of Nia’s love for cycling, some Instagram users also questioned her about not wearing a mask during the COVID 19 outbreak.

A user wrote, “not wearing mask gud one aap jaise logo ke vajah se desh aage badega shabash.” And now, the Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actress reacted to these comments saying that she has been taking necessary precautions during the pandemic and she doesn’t need to click a pic with a mask every time. “I don’t understand why people on social media have to point out that I wasn’t wearing a mask in the video. Do I have to always click a picture or post a video with a mask on? I did not know that there was a rule about taking a picture only after wearing a mask. If I can shoot with 40 people around me, and not wear a mask when I am in character and in front of the camera, then I can also remove the mask for a few seconds when I am cycling late evening for some fresh air. If you see the video, there was no one around me. I don’t have to always click a picture in a mask. I’m aware about safety precautions,” Nia was quoted saying in a report published in Times of India.

Interestingly, Nia, who has begun shooting for Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, has been cycling to the sets these days. She added, “Whenever I step out, my mask is always with me and I wear it all the time. Not because it is a rule, but for my own safety.”

