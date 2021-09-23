Nia Sharma BLASTS star kids: They're unremarkable without their surnames

Nia Sharma has carved a niche for herself in the television industry with her acting chops and bold personality. The actress is often seen making headlines with her experimental fashion sense and out-of-the-box style statement. Nia recently shared his thoughts on the star kids that enter the Bollywood industry, as she says that they are nothing beyond their names.

In an interview with radio host Siddharth Kannan, Nia said, “Somebody has the audacity to tell me that I am not ready for Bollywood and when you see a Bollywood star kid’s face, are they ready? Have they seen them? I am sorry but please don’t tell me I am not ready or I look a certain way or I have to shape up.”

She further added, “We are all seeing who those people are, good for them, they are working and having big movies but you take the name aside, will you look at them twice? I am sorry but it’s the reality. They are doing very well, good for them,” she added.

Nia is among the most popular names in the television and digital space. However, she has yet not made her debut in Bollywood. In the interview, she also talked about doing a meeting for a small role in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. She called it a ‘stupid conversation’ and a waste of her time.

Nia got her first big break in the acting industry with the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, in which she played the parallel lead, Manvi Chaudhary. She then worked with Ravi Dubey in Jamai Raja. She has also taken part in reality shows such as Box Cricket League, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and Bigg Boss OTT. Earlier this month, she was seen in a music video titled Do Ghoont, which has more than 12 million views on YouTube.

