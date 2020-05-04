Nia Sharma breaks internet with a no make up selfie and fans are all hearts for her natural beauty

Nia Sharma, who has been sharing glamorous pictures of herself on social media, is winning hearts with her no make up selfie.

As the coronavirus outbreak in India is gripping its clutches, we are bound to stay indoors for a little longer than we thought. It’s been over a month since we have been holed up in our houses and with the lockdown extended for two weeks again, we still have some more time. The situation is the same for the aam aadmi and the celebrities. In fact, the showbiz industry has also been hit by the ongoing lockdown as the shootings have been suspended and several shows are being pulled down with abrupt endings.

Amid this, the celebrities are making their best efforts to stay in touch with their fans through social media. After all, the fans are missing the presence of their favourite celebrities. Interestingly, Nia Sharma has also made sure to keep her fans intrigued with her social media posts during the lockdown break. She has been treating the fans with beautiful throwback pictures from her photoshoots and shootings. While each of her posts has been a treat for the fans, the Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actress has emerged as the social media queen.

Interestingly, Nia, who is known for her glamorous looks, has taken a break from the glammed up avtar and is enjoying no-make up looks. In fact, Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha actress also shared a no make up look selfie and her natural beauty made our hearts drool. In the picture, Nia was seen wearing a black dress with a cowl neck. While it was difficult to take our eyes off her natural beauty, the diva’s black silky open hair locks were adding to the beauty of the pic.

Take a look at Nia Sharma’s no make up selfie:

Meanwhile, Nia has also been struggling with the consequences of being locked in her house just like every person around. She has also been sharing interesting posts sharing her tryst with quarantine break and it is quite relatable. In the recent post, Nia was seen complaining about putting in belly fat these days and wrote, “I use it as a table to keep my phone on it and watch movies now.”

Talking about the work front, Nia Sharma has come a long way in her career of around 10 years. She made her debut with Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha and went on to win hearts with her performance in shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja etc. As of now, Nia is seen playing the lead role of Brinda in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel wherein she is seen as icchadhari naagin. The supernatural drama also features Vijayendra Kumeria in the lead and marks his first collaboration with Nia. In fact, their sizzling chemistry has been winning hearts among the audience and the show has managed to rake in good TRP numbers since its inception in December last year. Besides, there has been a new addition to the cast of Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel and former Bigg Boss 13 contestant has entered the show to play the role of Nayantara. Clearly, Rashami’s entry will be adding new twists to the plotline of the supernatural drama.

