Nia Sharma can’t wait to step out of her house and her post about it is relatable to everyone

Nia Sharma, who is seen playing the lead role in Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, is looking forward to step out of the house post the lockdown.

The ongoing 21 day lockdown in India is all set to be extended now and there are no second thoughts to it. While the decision has been taken to curtail the widespread of COVID 19, it has also given a sinking feeling to everyone who was yearning to step out of the house post the lockdown in the coming week. Given the rapidly increasing cases of the deadly virus in India, this seems to be the only effective way to combat COVID 19.

And while we are waiting for the brighter days to come up soon, Nia Sharma is also looking forward to getting back to her social life. The Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actress, who has been an avid social media user, shared her thoughts about the lockdown on Instagram and it is the only thing everyone could relate to in this time of crisis. She shared a post which read as, “Roses are red April is grey, I hope we can leave our houses in May.” Isn’t it the first thing that comes to my mind every day during the lockdown.

Take a look at Nia Sharma’s recent post on lockdown:

Interestingly, as the coronavirus outbreak has brought the life to a standstill in India, with the everything around shutdown, shooting suspended and everyone holed up in their houses, several celebrities have taken it a moral responsibility to raise awareness about social distancing and maintaining sanitization and hygiene. In fact, they have also made it a point to stay in touch with their fans and keep them intrigued. In fact, Nia has also been treating her fans with her beautiful pictures be it her glamourous throwback photosoot or her stunning picture of acing the no make up look.

This isn’t all. She has also been asking her fans to stay indoors. In fact, the Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha shared a beautiful video this evening wherein she was saluted the selfless efforts of the authorities, doctors, nurses and the concerned officials who have been working day and night for the society. The video featured an interesting light show depicting the dos essential during the lockdown. The video also lauded Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s effort for the state for curbing the widespread of the deadly virus. She captioned the video as, “HINDUSTANI NAAM HAMARA HAIN , GHAR PAR REHNA KAAM HAMARA HAIN ( STAY HOME) We salute the bravery & countless efforts made by the CMO, BMC, Doctors, Nurses, frontliners, Media officials working day & Night.”

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Nia is currently winning hearts with her performance as Brinda in Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel. She is seen romancing television heartthrob Vijayendra Kumeria in supernatural drama. Needless to say, Nia and Vijay’s sizzling chemistry is garnering decent TRPs for the show. Meanwhile, Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel recently witnessed a new entry in the cast as Bigg Boss 13 contestant was roped in to play the role of Nayantara. While Rashami’s fans are delighted to have her in the show, the Dil Se Dil Tak actress will certainly bring some interesting twists in the storyline.

