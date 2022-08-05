Nia Sharma celebrates Raksha Bandhan with Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai producer Siddharth P Malhotra; PICS

Actress Nia Sharma is one of the most prominent names in the Telly world and has garnered a massive fan following owing to her acting skills and style statement. Nia is active on her social media handle and often treats her fans with updates on her personal and professional lives. As we all know the auspicious festival of Raksha Bandhan is approaching. Nia too celebrated the occasion today with filmmaker Siddharth P Malhotra.

Nia Sharma celebrates Raksha Bandhan with Siddharth Malhotra

Today, Nia took to her Instagram handle and dropped a few pictures with Siddharth P Malhotra and his wife Sapna Malhotra as she celebrates Raksha Bandhan with them. Sharing these photos, Nia captioned, "Early or late.. May our Rakhi lunch ritual remain forever @siddharthpmalhotra @sapnamalhotra01 my Dearest bhaiya and Bhabhi". Siddharth also commented on this post and wrote, "Happy happy Rakhi to u my adorable sis". The duo celebrated Rakhi by having a hearty brunch.

For the unversed, Siddharth P Malhotra was the producer of Nia's popular show Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. The actress shared a very close bond and found a brother in him while shooting for the show. And since then, every year, she ties Rakhi to Siddharth and often shares a picture with him on the occasion.

Nia Sharma's career:

Nia got her first big break in the acting industry with the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, in which she played the parallel lead, Manvi Chaudhary. She then worked with Ravi Dubey in Jamai Raja. She has also taken part in reality shows such as Box Cricket League, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and Bigg Boss OTT. She was also seen in numerous music videos such as Do Ghoont, Phoonkh le, and more. Nia has also earned the second position in the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women List in 2017.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Arjun Bijlani hails Nia Sharma for her hard work; Actress says 'he is like family'