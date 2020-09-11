Nia Sharma clears air about walking out of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 14; Says she was never a part of the show

There were reports that Nia Sharma was opted out of Bigg Boss 14 after giving a nod to it. However, the actress has rubbished the reports.

Bigg Boss 14 is all set to hit the television screens and the audience can’t keep calm for the same. The makers have unveiled interesting promos of the popular reality show which will have as its host and the fans are looking forward to this new season of Bigg Boss. Interestingly, ever since the new season has been announced there have been speculations about the celebrity contestants of Bigg Boss 14. Amid this, there were reports that Nia Sharma, who was approached for Salman Khan's show, has walked out of Bigg Boss 14.

Needless to say, the reports raised a lot of eyebrows as fans were quite excited to watch Nia in the popular reality show. However, the Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel actress has cleared the air about walking out of Bigg Boss 14 and stated that she was never a part of the show. During her recent interaction with Times of India, Nia stated, "We can't opt-out of something that we were not a part of in the first place. The level of confidence and audacity with which people spread rumours is laudable."

Meanwhile, Nia has been basking in the success that has come her way after winning Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India. Talking about the same, the actress had stated that her triumph has been an epic response to everyone who thought she was just about make up and styling. "What started off as a fun special edition of Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India, very quickly became my sole agenda to win the season. I gave my all to every stunt that I performed on the show. Also, the team always showed immense faith in me and encouraged me to go and give my best. I did not want to let go of the second opportunity that COLORS gave me. I wanted to win and I would not have been at ease with any other result. Winning the season brought a sense of happiness and satisfaction within me. It was also my answer to those people who thought Nia was only about makeup and styling. No, she's not. She is a winner and she has proven it with this win," she added.

