Nia Sharma dazzles in red as she strikes a stunning pose in her latest VIDEO

Nia Sharma does not need any introduction. She happens to be one of the most popular and stylish actresses of Indian telly town. The diva has been a part of numerous popular shows like Jamaai Raja and Ishq Mein Marjawan. Apart from her brilliant acting prowess, it is Nia’s utter beauty and sartorial fashion choices that grab our attention. The actress literally slays in every outfit she wears and we get proof for the same through her social media handle.

In the midst of all this, Nia has recently shared a video on her Instagram handle in which she strikes some stunning poses while looking into the camera. The Naagin 4 actress looks resplendent in a red lehenga teamed up with a matching dupatta. She opts for a matching makeup look with glittery eye shadow and ruby red lip-colour. Her hair is tied up in the back in a fancy style and we just cannot just take our eyes off from her killer expressions!

Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, Nia Sharma was earlier seen in the show Naagin 4. The actress portrayed the role of Brinda in the show co-starring Vijayendra Kumeria, Jasmin Bhasin, and in the lead roles. Very recently, Nia also won the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India. For the unversed, she had also participated in one of its earlier seasons. Well, Nia continues to treat her fans with numerous pictures and videos from time to time. Moreover, many of them are eagerly waiting for the actress to announce her new project soon.

