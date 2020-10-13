  1. Home
  2. tv

Nia Sharma dazzles in red as she strikes a stunning pose in her latest VIDEO

Nia Sharma was earlier seen in the supernatural drama Naagin 4 in which she played the role of Brinda. Meanwhile, check out one of the latest videos of the actress.
Mumbai
Nia Sharma dazzles in red as she strikes a stunning pose in her latest VIDEONia Sharma dazzles in red as she strikes a stunning pose in her latest VIDEO
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Nia Sharma does not need any introduction. She happens to be one of the most popular and stylish actresses of Indian telly town. The diva has been a part of numerous popular shows like Jamaai Raja and Ishq Mein Marjawan. Apart from her brilliant acting prowess, it is Nia’s utter beauty and sartorial fashion choices that grab our attention. The actress literally slays in every outfit she wears and we get proof for the same through her social media handle.

In the midst of all this, Nia has recently shared a video on her Instagram handle in which she strikes some stunning poses while looking into the camera. The Naagin 4 actress looks resplendent in a red lehenga teamed up with a matching dupatta. She opts for a matching makeup look with glittery eye shadow and ruby red lip-colour. Her hair is tied up in the back in a fancy style and we just cannot just take our eyes off from her killer expressions!

Check out the video below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Nia Sharma (niasharma90) on

Meanwhile, Nia Sharma was earlier seen in the show Naagin 4. The actress portrayed the role of Brinda in the show co-starring Vijayendra Kumeria, Jasmin Bhasin, and Rashami Desai in the lead roles. Very recently, Nia also won the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India. For the unversed, she had also participated in one of its earlier seasons. Well, Nia continues to treat her fans with numerous pictures and videos from time to time. Moreover, many of them are eagerly waiting for the actress to announce her new project soon. 

Also Read: Nia Sharma has a blast with brother Vinay on her birthday; Arjun Bijlani, Pearl V Puri wish the actress

 

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Nia Sharma Instagram

You may like these
Nia Sharma looks content as she shares a new PHOTO while posing in a bathrobe
Nia Sharma shares a PHOTO as she relaxes after a busy day; Says 'When you have more fun than your body allows'
From being on screen sisters to off screen BFFs: Nia Sharma & Krystle D'Souza's PHOTOS are worth a glimpse
Nia Sharma expresses her 'love' for BFF and Kumkum Bhagya actress Reyhna Pandit on her birthday; See post
Nia Sharma gives a glimpse of her ‘best birthday’ and the ‘raunchy’ cake is raising eyebrows; See Post
Nia Sharma's Naagin 4 gang of Rashami Desai, Vijayendra and Anita Hassanandani shower her with birthday love

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement