Nia Sharma digs up OLD photos as she misses partying; Naagin 4 co star Vijayendra Kumera gives an EPIC advice

Nia Sharma shared some old pictures as she misses partying and clubbing amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, her Naagin 4 co-star Vijayendra Kumera had an epic advice for her. Take a look at their fun banter here.

Nia Sharma is trying to make the most of her quarantine time at home, but just like most of us, she's getting bored too. Yes, boredom is striking everyone, and it has not spared Nia also. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media and never fails to impress them with her bold and sassy pictures. And this is exactly what happened recently. Like many others, Nia also took down her memory lane as she shared some hot and happening pictures from the pre-lockdown period.

In the photo, Nia is seen wearing an almost backless dress with crisscross threads, which raised the 'oomph' factor. She paired it with black shorts and boots. The photo shared by her is clicked through a mirror, where she is flaunting her sexy back and curvaceous figure. While we can't take our eyes off her jaw-dropping throwback picture, her caption caught our attention as it was completely relatable to almost everyone's feelings right now. She expressed how she's missing partying and clubbing during this lockdown period and yearning to have her favourite margaritas.

ALSO READ: Nia Sharma shares an alluring monochrome PHOTO; Ishq Mein Marjawaan co star Arjun Bijlani disapproves of it

As we could totally relate to her feelings, her Naagin 4 co-star Vijayendra Kumera had an epic piece of advice for her to drive away from her lockdown blues. The handsome actor commented, 'Try house party for a change. Your house, your party, no one will ask you to leave too.' His surprise comment on Nia's comment made many #Brindev fans excited, and they couldn't stop gushing over their beloved onscreen couple Brinda and Dev.

Like a good friend, Nia also acknowledged Vijayendra's advice and replied to his comment instantly. The actress wrote, 'Yes I do house party alone. Deewar mein sir maarti rehti hoon. (I keep banging my head on the wall) And get tired in 30 seconds.' Well, Nia's weirdly funny reply made many heads turn. Their fun banter amidst the lockdown has sure come as a treat for their fans who are missing their on-screen chemistry.

Take a look at Nia's hot picture here:

Meanwhile, rumours are riffe that Naagin 4 is about to come to an end after the lockdown ends, and Ekta Kapoor is planning to launch Naagin 5 with a new star cast. However, no confirmations regarding the same have been made yet. What are your thoughts on Nia and Brinda's sudden social media banter? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Naagin 4 actress Nia Sharma sizzles in a red dress; REVEALS the secret of her happiness; WATCH

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×