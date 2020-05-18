Nia Sharma is disturbed by Manmeet Grewal’s suicide; Urges producers to pay dues of actors in crisis situation

Days after Manmeet Grewal’s suicide, Nia Sharma has expressed her disappointment over the same and made a humble request to the producers to clear the dues of the cast.

The television industry, which is already struggling with the COVID 19 outbreak, recently got a massive jolt after Manmeet Singh’s suicide. According to media reports, Manmeet took the drastic step due to financial struggles during the lockdown. The 32-year-old actor hanged himself to death on Friday. While he was struggling with dwindling finances, not being able to repay the loans during this lockdown phase added on to the pressure. Besides, his unfortunate demise also brought the harsh reality of the show

While several celebrities have been heartbroken with Manmeet’s demise, Nia Sharma has also admitted to being shattered with the young actor’s death. She wrote a length note on social media regarding Manmeet’s demise along with the plight of actors in these trying times. The Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai admitted that although she didn’t know Manmeet personally, she is quite disturbed with the news. She also added that many of her friends are also facing non-payment issues and struggling to pay their EMIs since last year.

“Not that I knew him, but the news about his suicide owing to his financial crisis is disturbing! (Needless to mention Migrants’ plight in the news every day) Now, was he the only one going through it? No! Every living being is. I know many of my friends (Actors) that haven’t been paid since last year or more with rents and EMIs mounting, work this year clearly being halted indefinitely, everyone’s losing patience somewhere,” Nia wrote.

Furthermore, the Jamai Raja actress asserted that she is aware of the fact that producers are at a higher risk in this crisis situation. However, she did emphasise that the producers shouldn’t leave the payments of the cast and crew hanging. In fact, Nia requested the producers to clear the dues as soon as possible.

The Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha actress wrote, “I know, Producers have bigger risks and problems to deal with. no clarity on the industry resuming Work any soon, but still keeping up with the salaries of their huge staff, I totally respect that! In fact, would thank them for generating thousands of jobs for us through the years, I could make a better life here. On that note, I’d just like to make a humble request on behalf of my fellow actors/ friends, other daily wagers that their dues be paid asap especially at a time when they need it the most so that we’re not waking up to more such Suicide Stories a few days or a month later!! I wish to be financially so strong one day that I myself could help people around. I rest my note.”

Talking about the work front, Nia Sharma is seen playing the lead role of Brinda in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel wherein she is seen as icchadhari naagin. The supernatural drama also features Vijayendra Kumeria in the lead and marks his first collaboration with Nia. In fact, their sizzling chemistry has been winning hearts among the audience and the show has managed to rake in good TRP numbers since its inception in December last year.

