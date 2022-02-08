Nia Sharma ditches traditional colours & opts for gorgeous white lehanga for brother’s wedding; PICS

Nia Sharma is among the most fashionable stars of television industry, who often makes headlines for her stylish looks. The actress has been part of numerous TV shows and was appreciated for her role in Jamai Raja, opposite actor Ravi Dubey. It was Nia Sharma’s brother’s wedding recently and she had shared pictures from the ceremony. She had worn a beautiful white lehenga with red lipstick, which accentuated her look.

In the recent post shared by Naagin 4 actress, she is seen having a great time with her family. She was also seen taking part in the wedding customs. She has sported a white lehenga with a full netted top and white skirt. She had paired the look with red lipstick and red heels. She captioned the post as, “And Like that, ‘TWO PEOPLE IN LOVE FOUND A WAY TO MAKE IT WORK’ Nazar na lage @vinayyshrma #Mahak&Vinay #bhaikishaadi”.

See post here:

Nia Sharma has earlier come to limelight for her special diet for her music video. She revealed about surviving on Quinoa and little food to achieve a flat belly. Nia said, “I just didn’t diet, I would like to tell you, I had stopped eating to look fit for the song. It's my working style, if I take up something challenging, I go all out. I wanted to look fit and do full justice to the song and the outfit they had given me where I’d to flaunt my flat belly. I remember eating only Quinoa and very little food for seven days. There were times when I would faint also during rehearsals but I did not give up, I just went all out and I am very happy with the outcome of the song. From workout, cycling I did everything so that I do full justice to the project. In fact, I also had fever for a day while shooting because of the exertion, but I wanted the song to come out nicely."



