Nia Sharma dolled up as a beautiful bride in BTS photos from Naagin 4 make fans excited for BrinDev's reunion

Nia Sharma aka Brinda took to her Instagram handle to share some more beautiful BTS photos from Naagin 4 sets and fans cannot keep calm to watch new episodes of the supernatural drama. Take a look.

As the days are passing by, and Naagin 4's end is nearing, the curiosity among fans is reaching a top-notch. The show starring Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria, , and is in its final leg and soon will bid goodbye to its fans after a 'dhamkedaar' end. While the fresh episodes of the supernatural drama began airing again from July 18, after a long break, the storyline has revealed quite a few secrets, making way for a 'grand' final episode.

The show's makers have been keeping viewers at the edge of their seats with intriguing promos, dropping hints about the 'big mystery' hidden in the lal tekri temple, Nia Sharma aka Brinda is making fans inquisitive by sharing BTS pictures from the sets of the show. Just a few hours ago, Nia took to her Instagram handle to share some more beautiful behind-the-scene photos from Naagin 4 sets, wherein she is dolled up as a gorgeous Indian bride in a red-golden attire.

In the photos, Nia is seen decked up in a cherry red bridal lehenga with heavy golden embroidery that would make every bride go sigh! The choli, red Dupatta with golden stone, and the golden jewelry is a perfect traditional bridal look whose charm you simply cannot escape. Nia as Brinda in this oh-so-beautiful bridal avatar looks drop-dead gorgeous. As per reports, Dev and Brinda are all set to tie the knot on Naagin 4 again, and after these bridal pictures of Nia haves surfaced, fans cannot wait to BrinDev's reunion.

Take a look at Nia's latest pictures here:

Many secrets are going to be unleashed in the upcoming episodes of Naagin 4. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited for Naagin 4's final episode? How do you like Nia's look? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

