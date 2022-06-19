Nia Sharma drops a glimpse of her fun time with Krystle Dsouza and her rumoured boyfriend Gulam; VIDEO

Popular actresses Nia Sharma and Krystle Dsouza are the most renowned actress in the Television industry. The two worked together in the popular daily soap 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai' and since then they share a great camaraderie. They are often spotted having a gala time and never fail to share a glimpse of their fun moments with their fans. Both are quite active on their social media handle and have a massive fan following on their respective Instagram accounts.

Today Nia treated her fans by sharing a video with Krystle on her social media handle. Krystle's rumored boyfriend Gulam Goose Deewani has also joined these two actresses and all three are seen having a gala time. In this video, Nia and Krystle are spotted winning against Gulam in the Jenga game. Sharing this video, Nia writes, "Beating the pro levels one by one..aaj mera time hai" They are surely shelling out best friends forever goals as they enjoy their time amongst themselves.

On the personal front, Krystle was recently seen enjoying her time in Paris along with her rumoured boyfriend Gulam Goose Deewani. She shared numerous pictures and videos on her Instagram handle from her Paris trip. Speaking of Nia, the actress recently graced Pinkvilla's first-ever award show and made heads turn with her glamourous outfit and charm. She donned a stunning black cut-out-gown which she paired with matching gloves that gave it a royal look. The gorgeous actress won the 'Super Stylish Female TV Star Award' at 'Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards' on June 16 in Mumbai.

Nia Sharma's career:

Nia got her first big break in the acting industry with the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, in which she played the parallel lead, Manvi Chaudhary. She then worked with Ravi Dubey in Jamai Raja. She has also taken part in reality shows such as Box Cricket League, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and Bigg Boss OTT. She was also seen in numerous music videos such as Do Ghoont, Phoonkh le, and more. Nia has also earned the second position in the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women List in 2017. Recently, Nia collaborated with actor Kunaal Roy Kapur for a music video titled 'Hairaan'

Krystle Dsouza's career:

Krystle has been a part of numerous popular television shows like Kahe Naa Kahe, Kya Dill Mein Hai, Kasturi, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Baat Hamari Pakki Hai, Ekk Nayi Pehchaan, Brahmarakshas-Jaag Utha Shaitaan, and Belan Wali Bahu. The actress has also appeared in a web show titled Fittrat. Krystle has starred in Rumi Jafry’s thriller mystery film Chehre which starred several well-known Bollywood celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Rhea Chakraborty, Annu Kapoor, and others.

