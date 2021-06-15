Nia Sharma is elated as Pearl V Puri granted bail; Says ‘I am standing by the right thing’

As Pearl V Puri is granted bail in an alleged rape case, here’s what Nia Sharma has to say about it.

Content Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

Pearl V Puri, who has accused in an alleged rape, has been granted bail today. For the uninitiated, the Naagin 3 actor was reportedly booked under the section of The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and was arrested by the Waliv police under IPC section 376 AB, r/w POCSO Act 4, 8, 12,19, 21. And while he was sent to 14 days judicial custody in the alleged sexual assault case, the entire television industry was seen coming out in his support.

Interestingly, Nia Sharma, who too had extended support to the actor, has also expressed her happiness about the same and stated she is standing for him. During her recent interaction with the paps, the Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel actress stated, “We are all with him. I just want to say that whatever is happening, it’s all for justice and for the right thing. I am standing by the right thing. It’s a great thing that he has gotten bail today and we are all very happy for him.”

Take a look at Nia Sharma’s comment about Pearl V Puri’s bail:

Earlier, Divya Khosla Kumar, who has also been among the celebs who support Pearl, had expressed her gratitude towards the judiciary and hoped that the truth will be out soon. Sharing her views about the same, the diva took to the Instagram story and wrote, “Bail granted @pearlvpuri. Congratulations to all the various fan clubs for the immense support. Have great faith on our judiciary that the entire truth will come out very soon. Satyameva Jayate.”

(If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.)

Also Read: Pearl V Puri granted bail: Divya Khosla Kumar expresses faith in judiciary: Entire truth will come out soon

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×