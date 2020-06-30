Nia Sharma elated with TikTok ban in India; Says ‘Please never allow this virus again’

After the Indian government decided to ban TikTok among other 59 Chinese apps in India, Nia Sharma has welcomed the decision with a post on social media.

As the tension at Indo-China border continues to be rife, the Ministry of Electronics and Information and Technology (MEITY) made an important announcement lately and banned 59 Chinese apps in India including the much popular TikTok. While the decision was taken to ensure the safety of Indian cyberspace, it has sparked a massive reaction on social media. While a section of the society is upset with the ban of TikTok, several celebrities have been hailing the decision and are rejoicing the move.

Joining them, Nia Sharma also shared her excitement about the ban of TikTok in India. The actress shared a photo of the news being reported by a channel and welcomed the decision saying she is quite grateful for it. The Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actress even called TikTok a virus and emphasised that the app should never be allowed to function in the country. Nia wrote, “Big Thank you especially for Tik tok!! Please never allow this virus again!!” Interestingly, her Naagin - Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel co-star Vijayendra Kumeria also came out in her support and commented, “Out of all the bans ... I support this one.”

Take a look at Nia Sharma’s post rejoicing TikTok ban in India:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Nia Sharma, who grabbed the eyeballs for playing the lead in Naagin - Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, has resumed the shoot for the supernatural drama. To note, the fourth season of the show is all set to pull its curtains down soon and the team is currently shooting for the climax. On the other hand, producer Ekta Kapoor had already announced the fifth season of the show.

