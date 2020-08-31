  1. Home
Nia Sharma emerges as the ultimate winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India

Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India's finale episode was aired on Sunday. The special edition of the show witnessed the participation of some old contestants.
August 31, 2020
The results are out, and yes, it is Nia Sharma, who has finally lifted the trophy of Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India. The actress, along with a few other old contestants, was a part of the special edition of the reality show. Meanwhile, noted filmmaker Rohit Shetty made the audience starstruck by returning as the host once again. For the unversed, this edition was launched a few weeks earlier after the end of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.  

The show’s finale happened on Sunday, 30th August 2020, and here we are with the results! We congratulate Nia Sharma for her big win. She leaves behind Jasmin Bhasin and Karan Wahi in the finale to be the ultimate champion. Apart from the three actors, Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Jay Bhanushali, Aly Goni, Karan Patel, and Rithvik Dhanjani also participated in the show. Undoubtedly, the special edition proved to be like a breath of fresh air for the audience.

Meanwhile, check out the pictures of Nia Sharma holding the trophy below:

Talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India, the special edition of the show was filmed in Mumbai' Film City. This is unlike the previous seasons most of which have been shot in foreign locations. Talking about Nia Sharma, she was also a part of the eighth season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Before this, she appeared in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin 4 in which she played the role of Brinda. Her co-contestant Jasmin Bhasin was also a part of the same show. However, it has gone off-air now and is replaced by Naagin 5. 

Credits :Viral Bhayani/Colors

