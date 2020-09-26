Nia Sharma expresses her 'love' for BFF and Kumkum Bhagya actress Reyhna Pandit on her birthday; See post

Nia Sharma took to her social media handle to shower birthday love on best friend Reyhna Pandit. Take a look at Nia's fun-loving birthday note for Reyhna here.

Nia Sharma and Reyhna Pandit's 'strong friendship' is not hidden from anyone. The two beauties are extremely close to each other and share a warm camaraderie. From going to outings to partying together, Nia and Reyhna are inseparable. They share one of the strongest bonds in the Indian Television industry and often send out 'BFF goals' to others. Well, their bond is bound to be strong, as the two have been friends for seven long years. Yes, you read that right!

Today is a special day for Reyhna and her BFF Nia is also dancing in merriment. Well, it is Reyhna Pandit's birthday today, and Nia, being her true bestie, just cannot keep calm. As Reyhna turns 35 years old today (September 26, 2020), Nia took to her social media handle to shower her best friend with loads of love, best wishes, and blessings. The Naagin 4 star shared some sexy photos from one of their parties, wherein the two are seen raising temperatures in their hot bikini avatar. Nia and Rehyna are seen spending a relaxing time by the pool in the pictures, as they make some fond memories together.

Expressing her love for Reyhna, Nia wrote a heartwarming note. ' People who you love hit a different type of nerve. She does that, but then I love her. She changes decisions like 50 times and comes back to the first one but then I still love her. She can lift any party mood by partying alone, you are bound to bloody join in. Yes, I love her. She can leave her party and join others, but that’s pretty gutsy (haha) 7 years on damn! Happy Birthday the ‘Hot’ one,' expressed Nia.

Further, Nia also said that they should plan a joint birthday bash at Alibaug with their mates. Well, sounds like a plan! Nia celebrated her birthday this month on the 17th.

Take a look at Nia's birthday post for Reyhna here:

Meanwhile, Nia recently won Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India, while Reyhna Pandit is seen as Alia in Kumkum Bhagya starring Sriti Jha (Pragya) and Shabir Ahluwalia (Shabir). What are your thoughts about the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

