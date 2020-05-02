Nia Sharma flaunting her impeccable belly dancing skills in THIS video will make you put on your dancing shoes

Nia Sharma, who was recently seen in Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, is seen trying her hands a belly dancing in this throwback video and it is unmissable.

Nia Sharma is one of the most talented actresses of the television industry and there is no denial to it. She is a rage among the millennials for all the right reasons. Nia never fails to leave a mark on the silver screen. Her chirpiness, bubbly nature, stupendous acting prowess and gorgeous looks often makes the fans skip a heartbeat. And of course, she is among the top favourites of fashion police as her style statements are a thing in the industry. Be it onscreen, at an event, holiday or even while chilling at home, Nia always manages to win hearts with her fashion sense.

But apart from this, the Jamai Raja actress is also a brilliant dancer and can make you swoon over her talent in no time. Interestingly, we got our hands on a throwback video of Nia, wherein she was seen burning the dance floor with her impeccable belly dancing skills. She was seen wearing a royal blue coloured cropped tank top with black leggings and a beautiful belly dance belt. Her moves were sharp and make us want to wear our dancing shoes right away. Interestingly, the Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha actress isn’t a trained belly dancer. Instead, she took just four sessions a couple of years ago. Looks like practice did make her perfect with her moves.

Take a look at Nia Sharma’s belly dance video:

Meanwhile, Nia Sharma, just like each one of us, has been practising self quarantine these days. And while her fans are missing her presence on the small screen, she has managed to keep them intrigued with her interesting social media posts. The Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai has been sharing beautiful pictures from the sets, photoshoots and even her quarantine days as well which has been making the fans drool over her glamorous looks. This isn’t all. Nia’s no make up look during the ongoing lockdown, which has been imposed to combat COVID 1 outbreak, has also been a rage among the audience.

Talking about the work front, Nia Sharma has come a long way in her career of around 10 years. After making her debut with Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha, the 29 year old actress went on to win hearts with her performance in shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja etc. As of now, Nia is seen playing the lead role of Brinda in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel wherein she is seen as icchadhari naagin. The supernatural drama also features Vijayendra Kumeria in the lead and marks his first collaboration with Nia. In fact, their sizzling chemistry has been winning hearts among the audience and the show has managed to rake in good TRP numbers since its inception in December last year. Besides, there has been a new addition to the cast of Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel and former Bigg Boss 13 contestant has entered the show to play the role of Nayantara. Clearly, Rashami’s entry will be adding new twists to the plotline of the supernatural drama.

