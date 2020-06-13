  1. Home
  2. tv

Nia Sharma gets herself a new bicycle; Challenges her Ishq Mein Marjawan co star Arjun Bijlani for a race

Nia Sharma, who was last seen in Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, has got herself a new ride and she is quite excited about it.
11222 reads Mumbai
Nia Sharma gets herself a new bicycle; Challenges her Ishq Mein Marjawan co star Arjun Bijlani for a raceNia Sharma gets herself a new bicycle; Challenges her Ishq Mein Marjawan co star Arjun Bijlani for a race
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Nia Sharma, who has been ruling the television screens for over a decade now, has won millions of hearts with her gorgeous looks and stupendous acting chops. In fact, she has also managed to make it to the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women List twice in 2016 and 2017 respectively. Needless to say, the Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actress enjoys a massive fan following. Interestingly, while her fans have been missing her presence on the small screen owing to the COVID 19 lockdown, Nia has been treating her fans with beautiful throwback pictures on social media and managed to keep them intrigued.

However, her recent Instagram post is grabbing the eyeballs for a different reason as the Jamai Raja actress has got herself a new gift. Yes! The actress has bought a new bicycle for herself and she shared the picture of her new ride on Instagram. In the picture, Nia was all smiles as she was posing with her bicycle wearing a white crop top along with navy blue coloured track pants along with white sneakers. While the actress was all excited about her new ride, she even challenged her Ishq Mein Marjawan co-star Arjun Bijlani for a race.

Take a look at Nia Sharma’s recent Instagram post:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Montra Rock !!  @arjunbijlani let’s race now! @nimishdidwania ab bolo...

A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on

Meanwhile, Nia was last seen playing the role of Brinda in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel wherein she was seen as icchadhari naagin. The supernatural drama also features Vijayendra Kumeria in the lead. However, the show has been axed during the lockdown leaving the fans disappointed. Interestingly, producer Ekta Kapoor has announced the next season of the show with a new cast.

Also Read: Nia Sharma wishes to get back to her shoots soon; Shares the purest moment from the sets

Credits :Instagram

Latest Videos
Love Talkies: Miley Jab Hum Tum’s Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal on their wedding, fights, Nach Baliye
Here’s all you need to do to stay fit like Kiara Advani
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s love story will leave you surprised
What Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Malaika Arora & Mandira Bedi eat in an entire day
When Bollywood biggies set the stage on fire with their killer dance moves
Erica Fernandes: I am NOT keen to resume Kasautii Zindagii Kay shoot; In a BIG dilemma
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s SHOCKING statements on his struggle, nepotism, casting couch & #MeToo movement
Mona Singh on love, reservations to kiss onscreen, proposal, marriage, Laal Singh Chaddha
10 thoughts we had after watching 13 Reasons Why Season 4
Here’s why Sonam K Ahuja is a fashion icon
Mahima Chaudhry on her horrific accident, facing rejections, having no work & separation
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement