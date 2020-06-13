Nia Sharma gets herself a new bicycle; Challenges her Ishq Mein Marjawan co star Arjun Bijlani for a race

Nia Sharma, who was last seen in Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, has got herself a new ride and she is quite excited about it.

Nia Sharma, who has been ruling the television screens for over a decade now, has won millions of hearts with her gorgeous looks and stupendous acting chops. In fact, she has also managed to make it to the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women List twice in 2016 and 2017 respectively. Needless to say, the Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actress enjoys a massive fan following. Interestingly, while her fans have been missing her presence on the small screen owing to the COVID 19 lockdown, Nia has been treating her fans with beautiful throwback pictures on social media and managed to keep them intrigued.

However, her recent Instagram post is grabbing the eyeballs for a different reason as the Jamai Raja actress has got herself a new gift. Yes! The actress has bought a new bicycle for herself and she shared the picture of her new ride on Instagram. In the picture, Nia was all smiles as she was posing with her bicycle wearing a white crop top along with navy blue coloured track pants along with white sneakers. While the actress was all excited about her new ride, she even challenged her Ishq Mein Marjawan co-star for a race.

Take a look at Nia Sharma’s recent Instagram post:

Meanwhile, Nia was last seen playing the role of Brinda in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel wherein she was seen as icchadhari naagin. The supernatural drama also features Vijayendra Kumeria in the lead. However, the show has been axed during the lockdown leaving the fans disappointed. Interestingly, producer Ekta Kapoor has announced the next season of the show with a new cast.

