Nia Sharma gives fans a sneak peek of her new house; SEE PICS

Nia Sharma is one such actress who often makes headlines for her dressing sense. Her fans used to troll her for showing bold avatars on social media. The actress has created a niche for herself in the industry. She has been part of many shows including Naagin. To note, the actress has purchased a new house in January and recently conducted a griha pravesh ceremony at her new home. She shared a series of pictures on her Instagram stories and handle too.

Taking it to her Instagram handle, Nia wrote, “‘Nia Niwas’@vinayyshrma @ushaa286.” Many celebrities have also wished for her achievement. Priyank Sharma wrote, “Congratulation.” Shiny Doshi writes, “Congratulations girl such a proud moment and may this house get you all luck and happiness in life.” The actress has also given fans a sneak peek of her apartment. In the pictures, Nia is also seen wearing a white lehenga and opted for proper makeup. Her hairs are also left open. Many of her friends have also joined the celebration.

Nia’s house has all-white aesthetic of the house. It featured floor-to-ceiling windows, a large mirror that appeared to double up as a wall, and modern chandeliers. The apartment overlooks Mumbai’s sparkling skyline.

Take a look at pictures here:



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) Nia had announced that she bought a new apartment. Sharing photos, she had written, “New homeee to Stay home’... Happyyyyyyy 2021... ‘Efforts never go waste’ is all I’ve learnt in these years is what I want to pass on to the ones that need to know this to keep going…”

