Nia Sharma gives a glimpse of her ‘best birthday’ and the ‘raunchy’ cake is raising eyebrows; See Post

Nia Sharma has all the reasons to grin from ear to ear these days. After all, she has recently won Rohit Shetty led Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India. And while the lady is basking in the success of the adventure based reality show, she has another reason to add on to her celebrations. Well, Nia has turned 30 on September 17 and the actress rang her birthday with her special people and friends. The Jamai Raja actress was overwhelmed with the adulation coming her way and expressed her gratitude towards everyone who made her birthday special.

Calling it her best birthday ever, Nia even shared a glimpse of the celebration wherein she was seen having a gala time with her friends. Dressed in a black outfit, Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel actress slaying it on her special day. However, it was her birthday cake that has been making the heads turn. Nia’s friends had treated her with a naughty birthday cake and the actress was quite surprised to see it. Sharing the video and pics from her birthday celebration, Nia captioned the image as, “Safely the best dirty 30th of my life. Short of words ... overwhelmed, and happiest at the moment. Where to start... @gautam.sharma13 @iam_reyhna @rrahulsudhir @arjunbijlani @amrin15 @shagun08 @shurabhavinofficial @cashmakeupartistry @savantsinghpremi @bhavin.chudasama.98 Thankkk youuu all for making this our first and the most memorable one....”

Take a look at Nia Sharma’s birthday celebration pics:

While Nia’s birthday cake has been grabbing the attention, the actress even faced backlash for the post on social media. An Instagram user wrote, “Unfollow is the best reaction to such post.” Another user commented, “Happy Birthday....but cake is not good...it's looking vulgar.”

