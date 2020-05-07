Nia Sharma gives princess vibes in a white outfit and we are awestruck by her beauty; Check it out

Nia Sharma, who is seen playing the lead role in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, is grabbing the eyeballs for her recent picture.

Nia Sharma is one of the most talked about actresses in television industry and there are no second thoughts about it. The diva, who has been in the showbiz world for almost a decade now, has carved a niche for herself in the industry with her impeccable acting prowess and versatility. We have seen her as the bubbly girl next door in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai to the ideal bahu in Jamai Raja and Nia has managed to nail every role she played.

Interestingly, not only Nia’s acting skills and stunning looks are a thing in the industry but her fashion statements are also a rage among her fans. In fact, the Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha actress has also managed to make it to the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women List for two consecutive years in 2016 and 2017. Clearly, Nia Sharma’s style sense never fails to impress the fashion police. Interestingly as the Jamai Raja actress is practising self quarantine during the ongoing lockdown, she has been treating her fans with stunning throwback pictures of herself from the sets and photoshoots.

Keeping up with the trajectory of sharing glamorous pictures, Nia shared a gorgeous picture of herself and it is breaking the internet for all the right reasons. In the picture, the former Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 actress was seen donning a white outfit and was exuding princess vibes. The outfit had a stylish neckline and was holding the train in her hands as she posed for the camera. Besides, her golden streak and long hair added to her beauty. Nia captioned the image as “I knew this Girl.”

Take a look at Nia Sharma’s new post:

Interestingly, apart from her glamorous pics, the diva’s no make up looks during the quarantine schedule is also winning a million hearts. After all, her natural beauty has been striking the right chord with everyone’s hearts.

It goes without saying, that the 29 year old actress, who enjoys a fan following of 3.9 million on Instagram, has emerged as the new queen of the photo-sharing app. Talking about the work front, Nia Sharma has come a long way in her career of around 10 years. She made her debut with Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha and went on to win hearts with her performance in shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja etc. As of now, Nia is seen playing the lead role of Brinda in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel wherein she is seen as icchadhari naagin.

The supernatural drama also features Vijayendra Kumeria in the lead and marks his first collaboration with Nia. In fact, their sizzling chemistry has been winning hearts among the audience and the show has managed to rake in good TRP numbers since its inception in December last year. Besides, there has been a new addition to the cast of Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel and former Bigg Boss 13 contestant has entered the show to play the role of Nayantara. Clearly, Rashami’s entry will be adding new twists to the plotline of the supernatural drama.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×