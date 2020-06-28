  1. Home
  2. tv

Nia Sharma is giving major boss lady vibes as she slays in peach co ords; See PHOTOS

Naagin 4 actress Nia Sharma has recently shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle which are hard to miss. Check them out.
10281 reads Mumbai
Nia Sharma is giving major boss lady vibes as she slays in peach co ords; See PHOTOSNia Sharma is giving major boss lady vibes as she slays in peach co ords; See PHOTOS
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

When we talk about the most popular and successful Indian television actresses in current times, Nia Sharma is among the first names that come to our minds. The gorgeous diva has been a part of many popular daily soaps including Ishq Mein Marjawan, Jamai Raja, and the latest being Naagin 4. Apart from being a talented actress, Nia is also known for her impeccable style statements and unique fashion sense. She also enjoys a massive fan following on social media.

As we speak of this, the actress has shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle which prove again that she is the ultimate slay queen. As can be seen in the pictures, Nia is seen flaunting a pair of peach co-ords while posing for the camera. She also wears a pair of matching heels that further add weightage to her entire look. Nia opts for a matte makeup look and nude lip colour for her latest look.

Check out Nia Sharma’s pictures below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I watch my step and still manage to stumble..

A post shared by Nia Sharma (niasharma90) on

On the professional front, Nia Sharma is currently seen in the popular supernatural show Naagin 4 helmed by Ekta Kapoor in which she plays the role of Brinda. The show also features Rashami Desai, Anita Hassanandani, and Vijayendra Kumeria in the lead roles. However, as has been revealed in multiple reports, Naagin 4 is nearing its season finale and will soon be replaced by the fifth season. Nia along with others has already resumed shooting for the same amidst the lockdown.

Credits :Instagram

Latest Videos
Ashish Chanchlani: From engineering to financial troubles to becoming a top YouTuber
Times Tara Sutaria took the internet by storm
Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Aishwarya Sakhuja & Rohit Nag on love, battling drug resistance tuberculosis
Interesting things to know about Arjun Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor’s beauty and fitness secrets REVEALED
Manoj Bajpayee on Sushant Singh Rajput, nepotism, industry celebrating someone’s failure & Bhonsle
28 Years of Shah Rukh Khan: Take a look at the King Khan’s amazing journey in Bollywood
Sidharth Shukla’s TOP controversies
Anu Aggarwal on her fatal accident, relate to Sushant as an outsider, snubbed at Awards
Deepika Padukone’s beauty and makeup secrets REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut on Hrithik Roshan calling her a gold digger, nepotism & battling financial lows

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement