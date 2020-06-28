Nia Sharma is giving major boss lady vibes as she slays in peach co ords; See PHOTOS

Naagin 4 actress Nia Sharma has recently shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle which are hard to miss. Check them out.

When we talk about the most popular and successful Indian television actresses in current times, Nia Sharma is among the first names that come to our minds. The gorgeous diva has been a part of many popular daily soaps including Ishq Mein Marjawan, Jamai Raja, and the latest being Naagin 4. Apart from being a talented actress, Nia is also known for her impeccable style statements and unique fashion sense. She also enjoys a massive fan following on social media.

As we speak of this, the actress has shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle which prove again that she is the ultimate slay queen. As can be seen in the pictures, Nia is seen flaunting a pair of peach co-ords while posing for the camera. She also wears a pair of matching heels that further add weightage to her entire look. Nia opts for a matte makeup look and nude lip colour for her latest look.

Check out Nia Sharma’s pictures below:

On the professional front, Nia Sharma is currently seen in the popular supernatural show Naagin 4 helmed by Ekta Kapoor in which she plays the role of Brinda. The show also features , , and Vijayendra Kumeria in the lead roles. However, as has been revealed in multiple reports, Naagin 4 is nearing its season finale and will soon be replaced by the fifth season. Nia along with others has already resumed shooting for the same amidst the lockdown.

