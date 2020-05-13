Nia Sharma is giving major Naagin vibes as she slays in a red outfit in THIS photo

Nia Sharma, who is seen playing the role of a Naagin in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, shared a beautiful picture of herself and it is winning the hearts.

Nia Sharma is one of the talented actresses in the television industry and she doesn’t need an introduction. The diva, who had entered the showbiz world around a decade ago with Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha, has successfully carved a niche for herself in the industry and proved her mettle on the small screen time and again. In fact, Nia has won hearts with her versatility and it is always a treat for her fans to watch her onscreen be it in the role of a bubbly vivacious girl or an adarsh bahu.

Interestingly, apart from her acting prowess, Nia Sharma’s fashion statements are also a thing in the industry. To note, the Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai actress has also managed to make it to the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women List for two consecutive years in 2016 and 2017. Clearly, Nia aces the art of slaying every look she dons be it a glammed up red carpet look or a no make up morning look. In fact, every time she shares a picture on social media, it gets difficult for the fans to take eyes off her beauty.

And the diva has proved it once again as she shared a yet another sizzling picture of herself and it is making the netizens swoon. In the picture, which happens to be a selfie, Nia was slaying it in her red outfit with a plunging neckline and her messy hairdo was adding to the beauty of the picture. However, it was her stunning brown eyes which caught our eyeballs as they were giving the perfect Naagin vibes.

Take a look at Nia Sharma’s recent post:

To note, Nia is seen playing the lead role of Brinda in Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel wherein she is seen as icchadhari naagin. The supernatural drama also features Vijayendra Kumeria in the lead and marks his first collaboration with Nia. In fact, their sizzling chemistry has been winning hearts among the audience and the show has managed to rake in good TRP numbers since its inception in December last year. Besides, there has been a new addition to the cast of Naagin – Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel and former Bigg Boss 13 contestant has entered the show to play the role of Nayantara. Clearly, Rashami’s entry will be adding new twists to the plotline of the supernatural drama.

And while the ongoing lockdown, in wake of the COVID 19 outbreak, has brought the entertainment industry to a standstill, Nia Sharma is making the most of the quarantine break by connecting with her fans on social media. In fact, the diva has not only been raising awareness about the highly transmissible virus but has also been treating her fans with beautiful throwback pictures of herself from the shooting and photoshoots.

Credits :Instagram

