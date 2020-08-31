Nia Sharma is glad to win KKK Made In India; Nakuul Mehta, Surbhi Jyoti, Arjun Bijlani & others shower love

Nia Sharma has been declared as the ultimate winner and champion of Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India. The actress shared her happiness on social media, and her friends showered her with love, blessings and congratulatory messages. Take a look.

Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India finally came to a 'grand' end yesterday (August 30, 2020) as it aired its finale episode. After a long wait, the winner of this special KKK season has been declared, and it is none other than 'Nia Sharma.' Yes, Nia Sharma defeated Jasmin Bhasin and Karan Wahi to lift the trophy of Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India, and become the ultimate 'champion.' The KKK Made In India grand finale had a Bollywood-style red carpet laid for the contestants.

The stunts in the final episode of the special edition included pythons, spinning stunts at towering heights, and a three-part heist specially designed by host Rohit Shetty. Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India came to an end with a 'bang' and danced in merriment as she became the 'winner.' The actress took to her social media handle to share her joy with everyone for winning the reality show. Expressing her happiness, she wrote, 'Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India Jeet Gayi. Thank you Colors TV for this beautiful opportunity. Rohit Shetty, you’re the boss. Karan Wahi Respect.'

Nia also shared pictures with the 'champion trophy' in hand and flashed her beaming smile. As soon as Nia revealed this 'special win', her fans and friends from the industry went gaga over her achievement. They bombarded her comment section with congratulatory messages. Nakuul Mehta, Surbhi Joyti, , Heli Daruwala, Jaswir Kaur, Monica Dogra, Shantanu Maheshwari, Amruta Khanvilkar, , Aditi Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, , Vikaas Kalantri and many others from the Indian Television industry showered love and blessings on Nia.

While Nakuul wrote, 'Kamaal Sharma', Nia's Naagin 4 costar Anita wrote, 'Fabulous Congratulations.' Her Ishq Mein Marjawan costar Arjun Bijlani called Nia a 'rockstar,' and Surbhi wrote, 'Yay, my girl.' Nia's Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai co-star Krystle was also left awestruck by this news.

Meanwhile, besides the top three, Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India also saw , Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, , Jay Bhanushali and Aly Goni as contestants. What are your thoughts on Nia's 'big' win? Let us know in the comment section below.

