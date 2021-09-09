Nia Sharma: Had a tough time as I was alone in the city and out of work for nine months

Jamai Raja fame actress Nia Sharma is among the most followed actress on social media. She is popular for her bold and experimental looks. The actress recently opened up on initial days of struggle when had no friends and did not get any work after her debut show. She shared in an interview with radio host Siddharth Kannan, Nia said, “When I came to this industry, I was all by myself. I was fresh from Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, which was the show that made me. Uske baad poora ek saal ka gap tha (After that, there was a gap of a year).”

In the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, she played the parallel lead Manvi Chaudhary. The show went off-air in 2013, but she did not get work for many months after that. Sharing her experience of not earning anything for nine months and living alone in the city, she said, “So after Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai till Jamai Raja, there was a nine-month gap. I was all alone in Mumbai. I had no friends because obviously, I was new. I stayed in my shell. I worked on myself, I started learning belly dancing. Woh jo 9 mahine guzar gaye and I realised ki koi kaam nahi tha, kuch nahi tha, not a single penny I had earned, no friends… I think woh ek period tha jo mujhe dobara nahi jeena tha (I never want to relive those nine months, when I had no work, no friends and did not earn a single penny).”