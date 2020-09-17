Nia Sharma has a blast with brother Vinay on her birthday; Arjun Bijlani, Pearl V Puri wish the actress

  1. Home
Nia Sharma who was last seen in the supernatural drama Naagin 4 celebrates her 30th birthday on September 17. The actress has already been showered with wishes from all over the country.
212717 reads Mumbai Updated: September 17, 2020 02:34 pm
Nia Sharma does not need any introduction. The actress has been a part of numerous popular television shows that include Jamai Raja, Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and so on. Apart from that, the actress is known for her utter beauty and impeccable style sense which can be proved through multiple instances. Nia also happens to be an avid social media user and often keeps her fans updated with whatever is happening in her life. 

The Naagin 4 actress turns a year older on 17th September and guess what, the celebrations have already begun. Nia has recently shared a video on her Instagram handle in which she celebrates her special day with brother Vinay Sharma. We get a glimpse of the cute decorations at the backdrop which has been set up for her quarantine birthday. Both the actress and her brother shout ‘Happy Birthday’ at the top of their voice while she flaunts her quirky shades.

Check out the video below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mera Hapyyy Buddayyyyy vinayyshrma thankkkk youuuuu

A post shared by Nia Sharma (niasharma90) on

Meanwhile, numerous celebs from the television industry including Nia Sharma’s former co-stars have sent their wishes for her on the comments section. Among them are Arjun Bijlani, Pearl V Puri, Jay Bhanushali, Achint Kaur, and others. Talking about Nia, the actress was last seen in the supernatural drama Naagin 4 that also featured Vijayendra Kumeria, Jasmin Bhasin, and Rashami Desai in the lead roles. Just a few weeks back, she also won Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India that was hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty. 

Also Read: Naagin 4's Vijayendra Kumeria calls Nia Sharma 'his favourite Naagin' & it's a treat for BrinDev fans; See Pic

Credits :Instagram

